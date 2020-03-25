Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce sales of $946.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $924.32 million to $968.42 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKD shares. ValuEngine raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE BKD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. 6,014,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,001. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,181.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,792 shares of company stock valued at $291,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

