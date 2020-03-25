Brokerages Set Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $712.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.