Brokerages Set Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $356.36

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

COO stock traded up $12.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.89. The company had a trading volume of 312,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,625. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 51,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $153,518,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

