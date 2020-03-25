Brokerages Set Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Price Target at $356.36

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.55.
Several analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
COO stock traded up $12.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.89. The company had a trading volume of 312,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,625. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 51,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $153,518,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
