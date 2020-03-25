Brokerages Set Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Target Price at $0.90

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE DNR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 11,138,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,973,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 171,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

