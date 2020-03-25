Brokerages Set EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Target Price at $35.75

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 1,764,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.17. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. EQM Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Man Group plc acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 500,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.