Brokerages Set Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target at $206.62

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of WDAY traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.39. 4,520,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

