BSA Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:BSA)

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86. BSA has a 52 week low of A$0.25 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of A$0.46 ($0.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86.
About BSA
