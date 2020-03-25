Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shot up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $18.43, 32,146 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 464,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRS. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Mcmaster bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,876.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $364,515 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Boston Partners grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

