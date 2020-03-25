Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49, 852,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,241,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAST. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $65.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Harris acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,580 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 595,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 151,277 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,763,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 136,881 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.