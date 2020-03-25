Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CWST. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.57. 430,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $139,256.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,111,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,767,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 271,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after buying an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.