Castle Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $75,899.60 and approximately $9.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 67.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,220,821 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

