CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.36. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 23.69%. Research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Bedway purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,233 shares of company stock valued at $141,431 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

