CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Downgraded by TheStreet

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ralph Burchianti acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Bedway purchased 3,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,233 shares of company stock valued at $141,431. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

