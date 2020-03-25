CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBFV. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

CBFV traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.36. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Bedway purchased 3,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Also, EVP Ralph Burchianti purchased 4,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $78,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,233 shares of company stock worth $141,431. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

