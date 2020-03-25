CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $97.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In other news, EVP Ralph Burchianti bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Bedway bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $58,440.00. Insiders bought a total of 7,233 shares of company stock valued at $141,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.