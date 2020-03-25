Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Shares Up 5.1%

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90, 64,001 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,367,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CETV. BidaskClub raised Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Central European Media Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $628.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 17.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETV)

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.