Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CFBK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.20. 516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Central Federal has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Federal stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.55% of Central Federal at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

