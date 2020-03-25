ChatCoin Trading 16.2% Higher This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, BigONE, ZB.COM and HitBTC. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $772,361.90 and approximately $183,432.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, EXX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Huobi, LBank, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

