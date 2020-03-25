Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.72.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 398,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,020. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,508,293 shares of company stock worth $37,957,678.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $259,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

