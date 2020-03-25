Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CQP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.72.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 398,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,020. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc purchased 236,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,508,293 shares of company stock worth $37,957,678.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,952,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,527,000 after buying an additional 155,130 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 789,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 45,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

