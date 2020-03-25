Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 398,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 333,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,508,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,957,678 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

