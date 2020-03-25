Citigroup Cuts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $38.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,165. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after acquiring an additional 723,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 527,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after acquiring an additional 517,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.