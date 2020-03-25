Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $9.60. 169,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,060. The firm has a market cap of $262.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

