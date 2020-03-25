Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.30.

CLAR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 169,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,060. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $262.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.18. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Clarus by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Clarus during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

