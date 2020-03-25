Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.11.
NYSE:CLH traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 554,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,554. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
