Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.11.

NYSE:CLH traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 554,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,554. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

