Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271 in the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock traded up $5.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.83. 833,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,526. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

