Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CHRS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 1,467,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,390. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.57. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

