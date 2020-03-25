Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.57. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

