Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,390. The company has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.57. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,851 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,897,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,774,000 after acquiring an additional 702,638 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,473,000 after acquiring an additional 425,484 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

