Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHRS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of CHRS traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 1,467,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

