Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 474,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.