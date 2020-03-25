Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded by TheStreet

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of CMP traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 474,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,218. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

