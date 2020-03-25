Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of CMP traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 474,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,218. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

