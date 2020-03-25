Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 474,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,218. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $17,305,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.