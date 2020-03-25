Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:CMG traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 134,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The stock has a market cap of $382.79 million and a P/E ratio of 16.30. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.79.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

