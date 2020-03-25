Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives $16.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNCE. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

CNCE stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 173,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $248.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

