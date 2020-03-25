Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. 1,272,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,895. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conn’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 128,294 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Conn’s by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 445,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 370,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Conn’s by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 67,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 110,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

