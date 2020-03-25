Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.
NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. 1,272,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,895. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
