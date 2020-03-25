Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Acquires $30,900.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00.

CLR traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,560,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

