Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CMMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co.. alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.33. The company had a trading volume of 246,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,870. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.18.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.