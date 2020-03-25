Cortex Market Capitalization Hits $14.41 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, DDEX, Huobi and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.02631688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, BitForex, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinEx, CoinBene, OKEx, Huobi and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

