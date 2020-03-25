Critical Elements (CVE:CRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Critical Elements Corp (CVE:CRE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 172652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08.

About Critical Elements (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum property that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.