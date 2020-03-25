Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Up 23.3%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price was up 23.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $15.46, approximately 52,029 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,201,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $856.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,459,000 after acquiring an additional 244,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 575,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 107,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

