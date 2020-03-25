CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSX. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.50. 7,591,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

