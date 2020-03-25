Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock traded up $12.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,695,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $294,757,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $143,395,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,146,000 after acquiring an additional 715,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $52,922,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 442,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.