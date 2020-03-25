Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at UBS Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of DRI traded up $12.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. 8,695,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after acquiring an additional 366,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

