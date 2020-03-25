Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Daseke stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.75. 670,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.11. Daseke has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.65.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 623,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 89,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

