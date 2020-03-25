Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Up 9%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 18,359 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 595,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.37 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. Daseke’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Daseke by 611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

