Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 18750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$460,147.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

