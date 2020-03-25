Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 100%

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) was down 100% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 158,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$900,754.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

About Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

