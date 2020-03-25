Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.10 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.80 ($9.06).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

